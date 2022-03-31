Errol D. Heald PERKINSVILLE — Errol Davis Heald, 70, died March 28, 2022. He was born July 14, 1951, in Springfield, the son of Alfred and Katherine (Gould) Heald. He graduated in 1969 from Springfield High School, in the Machine Tool Coop Program at Fellows Corp. Mr. Heald worked as a machinist for J&L, Whitney Blake Co., Vermont Precision Engineering Co., Data Materials, as well as in construction, masonry and logging. He enjoyed car races and Hampton Beach. Survivors include his daughters, Jodi Goldsmith, Amy Bedi; sisters, Sharon Hannah, Judith Brown; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
