Erwin W. Winot rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Erwin W. Winot, 96, who died Oct. 3, 2019, was held Oct. 6 at Rupert United Methodist Church. The Rev. Tom Atkins, pastor, officiated. Organist was Kevin Bishop. Bearers were Jonathan Davis, Bradley Zellars, John Fournier, Jonathan Mackey, Patrick and Isaiah Sady, all grandsons. Eulogist was Michel Krauss. Burial was in Rupert Street Cemetery. The reception was held at the Rupert Fire House. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
