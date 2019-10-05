Erwin Walter Winot RUTLAND — Erwin W. Winot, age 96, passed peacefully into his eternal rest, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Erwin was born on Oct. 19, 1922, in Rochester, the son of the late Vernon and Bertha (Russett) Winot. He was not only a loving and caring husband, he loved and cared for his family as a dad, granddad, great-granddad and most recently, a great-great-granddad, and his friends. Indeed, he was a great man. He was actively involved throughout his lifetime. Some of his involvements included the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, the Mettowee Grange in Rupert, the Modern Woodman of America in Wells. He was employed for years at General Electric in Rutland and most recently, by Authentic Designs in Rupert. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Rupert Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tom Atkins, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rupert Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Tossing Funeral Home of Rutland.
