Esther A. Shappy RUTLAND TOWN — Esther Attarian Shappy, 90, of Rutland Town died July 4, 2023. She was born on November 10, 1932, in Albany, NY, the daughter of Leon and Mary (Lebo) Attarian. She graduated from Albany High School in 1951. She received an associate degree from Rutland Business College in 1959. Esther worked for many years in the accounting office at Ryan, Smith & Carbine, Ltd. Esther was predeceased by her husband Russell F. Shappy, Sr. who passed on April 15, 2023. She is survived by four children, Russell F. Shappy, Jr. (Linda) of Harvard, MA, Sandra M. Shappy of Rutland Town, Michele A. Shane (Glenn) of Canton, MA, and Erik S. Shappy (Kandi) of North Clarendon. She had five grandchildren, Walter P. “Bud” Gilman, IV, Nathan Gilman, Russell F. “Chip” Shappy, III, Marcy J. Shappy and Malori Carlson. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Donations in her honor may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
