Esther G. Cruikshank DORSET — Esther G. Cruikshank, 106, died on Dec. 13, 2019, at Equinox Terrace, surrounded by her family. Essie was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 7, 1913, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Kirkman Gurney, and attended local schools. She was married to William Cruikshank Sr. on June 18, 1938, in Garden City, NY. She and Bill moved to Dorset in 1968. Essie loved to golf and had a few holes-in-one over her long golfing career. She was a member of the Dorset Field Club and the Ekwanok Country Club. She also enjoyed figure skating, yoga and gardening. She took up art in her early-'90s which gave her great joy. She was a member of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. Essie is survived by her children Essie Cantus and husband J. Reeve of Dorset, William Cruikshank Jr. of Poultney, Nancy Rowe and husband Larry of Sudbury and Robin Chandler and husband Henry of Dorset. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Bill, Laurie, Wendy, Jen, Dan, Rachel, Willy, Alice; and 12 great-grandchildren. Essie was preceded in death by her husband, William Cruikshank Sr., and a granddaughter, Catherine. A celebration of the life of Esther G. Cruikshank will be announced at a later date. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Essie's memory may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert or Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.