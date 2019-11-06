Esther L. Tarbell CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Esther L. Tarbell, 98, born in Rutland, VT, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are a loving son and daughter-in-law; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and caregivers. Esther had many interests which included sewing, cooking, gardening and playing games. She will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.