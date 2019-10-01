Esther Mae Weiss-Buffum BRANDON — Esther Mae Weiss-Buffum, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at EastView Residential Care in Middlebury. She was born April 1, 1923, in Milton, the daughter of Frederick and Annie (Hammond) Ballard. She graduated in 1941 from Milton High School and in 1945, earned her degree from the University of Vermont. She taught in Orleans from 1945-1947 and later, at Northfield High School. On Oct. 14, 1950, she married the Rev. George Weiss in Northfield. He predeceased her in 1963. She married Carl Buffum from Tinmouth Aug. 31, 1985. He died in 1995. She worked for many years with the Office on Aging, was known for her dried flowers arrangements and was featured in Vermont Life Magazine in the summer of 1972. She was a member of Brandon Congregational Church and the Gourmet Club. She enjoyed traveling worldwide and throughout the United States. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Brantley, of London, Kentucky; two grandsons; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by a son, Paul Weiss; a sister, Barbara Ballard; and brother, John Lincoln Ballard. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Brandon Congregational Church, with the Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiating, followed by a reception in the church hall. Private burial will be later in the day in Milton Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
