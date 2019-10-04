Esther Mae Weiss Buffum rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Esther Mae Weiss Buffum, 96, who died Sept. 26, 2019, was held Thursday, Oct. 3, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated and delivered the eulogy. Jean Childers was the organist. A reception followed in the church hall. Bearers were Ethan Dick, Charles Herrick, Mike Frankiewicz and Gary Stanley. Private burial took place later in the day, in Milton Village Cemetery in Milton. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.