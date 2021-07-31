Ethel June Garrick GRANVILLE, NY– Ethel Garrick, age 80, passed away on July 28, 2021. Ethel was born on May 14, 1941, in Wells, Vermont the daughter of the late Leon and Amelia (Moyer) Hadaway. Ethel was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 34 years in the Granville Central School System. She embraced inclusion when it happened along with Felicia O’Brien. She was a farmer’s wife, baling hay and driving the tractor in the summer months. She loved her flower gardens and had gorgeous perennial beds. She was an active member of Methodist Church helping with dinner and craft projects. She was also a member of NYSUT, the teacher’s association. Ethel loved decorating their home for every holiday them all festive occasions. She kept track of all birthdays and never failed to acknowledge them. In her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling with Elmer. Ethel never missed her children’s games or events. She was also extremely active in 4H with her family. Shopping was one of her favorite pastimes. She was always amazed that two hours had passed when she was in Hobby Lobby. When thoughts of Ethel cross our minds, she will be impeccably, but casually dressed in an outfit with matching jewelry. She also loved trips to Maine and New Hampshire with Timothy always on the lookout for a moose. Ethel was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Stan, Leona and Arlene and her beloved husband Elmer. She is survived by her children who loved her beyond measure Tamme Taran (Joe) of Hampton, Pamela Thomas (John Custodio) of Whitehall and Timothy Garrick (Doreen) of Hampton. She felt truly blessed to share her life with eight grandchildren: Joseph Taran (Kelly), Nicholas Tara (Liz), Nathan Taran, Ridge Thomas (Harley), Taylor Tewksbury (Shea), Katarina Thomas (Leo), Timothy and Naomi Garrick and the addition to her life of seven great grandchildren: Teagan Taran, Tildy and Elli Patenaude, McKenna and Xander Thomas, Ryder Tewksbury and Declan Garrick. Also surviving is a niece, Martha Hayward. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY with the Rev. Jerry McKinney presiding. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM.
