Ethel N. Ranney FAIR HAVEN — Miss Ethel N. Ranney, 101, passed peacefully at RRMC on May 12, 2023 with country music playing in the background while surrounded by loved ones. The Good Lord was Finally Ready For Her. Ethel was born in Florence, VT on October 2nd, 1921 to George and Blanche (Kilburn) Ranney. With the exception of the first 2 years of her life, she lived for 95 years in Fair Haven, VT and the last 5 at Mountain View Center in Rutland, VT. She attended school in Fair Haven, VT. Ethel held several jobs over the years with the first being to help her father deliver milk around Fair Haven with a horse and wagon as a little girl. Later as she became an adult, she worked at the Mica Plant in Proctor, Vermont Marble Company in Proctor when they switched to repairing submarine cables for the war effort, Cornish Wire in Rutland, Fair Haven Specialty in Fair Haven, Howe Richardson Scale Co. in Rutland until they closed and then retired from the Housekeeping Dept. at RRMC. During all of this time, her favorite job was caring for her beloved Methodist Church in Fair Haven. Per her words – She was the Sanitary Engineer and Jack of All Trades for the Church. Ethel was a life long member of the Fair Haven Methodist Church and had volunteered at the Food Shelf for Fair Haven Concerned. She also dedicated most of her life to helping family and friends with anything that might be needed. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Howard and Harold, and sisters Eleanor, Edna & Janet. She is survived by her Special Angel and Caregiver, Diane Perry, her niece Carla Hornbeck who helped care for her in her later years and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, VT. Instead of flowers, Ethel wished donations to be made to Fair Haven Concerned 49 Main Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 or the Fair Haven Rescue Squad 11 Prospect Street Fair Haven, VT 05743 We had such a wonderful gathering for her 100th birthday so in lieu of a celebration of life, I believe Ethel would be so pleased if you could make it to church services on Sunday the 21st at 11:15am at the Fair Haven Methodist Church in honor of her. Special Thanks to the staff at Mountain View Center for her care over the past several years and the 5th Floor Staff and Palliative Care Staff at RRMC for their Kindness. Arrangements are under the care of Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT
