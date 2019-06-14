Eugene G. Slack CENTER RUTLAND — Eugene Grant Slack, 85, of Center Rutland passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Gene was born on October 9, 1933 to Freda Schuyler Slack and Lyman R. Slack in Gloversville, New York. Gene grew up in Speculator, New York, and attended Lake Pleasant schools. Gene was a born outdoorsman and spent many hours in the Adirondacks with his father and his uncles growing up. He treasured these adventures and would share the many stories with his family in later years. Gene was active in the Civilian Conservation Corp. before enlisting in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1952. On August 10, 1957 Gene married Margaret Turner at Saint Bridget’s Church in West Rutland, and they began their married life in Utica, New York. Gene went on to school and graduated from the Toledo Meat Cutting School of Ohio in 1958 and began a lifelong career as a meat department manager with the A&P Company in both Rutland, Vermont and Port Henry, New York. When he first came to Vermont from Utica, Gene worked for Percy Woods Store and then moved on to A & P in Rutland. When they closed he worked at California Fruit Market and then A & P in Middlebury. When Greg’s Meat Market opened in Middlebury, Gene became the meat manager there. Upon retirement he worked part time at Kamuda’s Market and Price Chopper, eventually retiring from Price Chopper. Gene enjoyed his customers and made many friends over the years. Everyone knew Gene. Gene loved the outdoors and he loved fishing and hunting with his sons in law and his friends at his camp in the Adirondacks. The mountains and the woods and the streams were a part of him, and he shared his love of the great outdoors with his children and grand children. Camp was a special place for him. Gene was a great storyteller, an expert gardener, an avid reader especially of Adirondack history, a fisherman, a hunter, a tinkerer, a New England Patriots fan and most of all a family man. Gene is survived by his wife Margaret of nearly 62 years; his three daughters and two sons in law, Sheri J. Slack of Rutland, Kelly and Paul DiIonno of Wallingford, and Lori and Marty Pinkowski of Pittsford. He is also survived by four granddaughters Madeleine DiIonno, Claire DiIonno, Abigail Pinkowski, and Leah Pinkowski. Gene also leaves behind two sisters, Joan Rondeau of Springfield Center, New York and Carol Vodron of Speculator, New York. He is also survived by his grand dog, Journey. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; sisters in law Dorothy Young of Rutland and Rose Wing of Center Rutland and his good friend Tom. Per Gene’s request there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to the Rutland County Humane Society or the West Rutland Food Shelf.
