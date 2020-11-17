Eugene Gerald Jensen BRANDON — Eugene Gerald Jensen, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the home of his care provider, Jenn Hobbs and her family, in Forest Dale. Mr. Jensen was born in Cobleskill, New York on May 31, 1934. He was the son of Henry and Ida (Nethaway) Jensen. Eugene was the oldest of six children; at a young age, he moved with his family to Vermont. He spent the rest of his life living in various places around the state, starting and ending in the Brandon area. For many years, he lived in Springfield with caregivers Mary Lou and David Martin, whom he loved camping and fishing with, and visiting Animal Kingdom in Florida to see giraffes, which he loved. He relocated in 2013 to Rutland, to live at Westview Court. Here, he was loved by the staff and other residents, known for his twist on song lyrics as he sang the oldies. Any outings in the community absolutely had to include a trip to McDonald's so he could savor his “French fries.” Eugene loved every holiday and had a collection of decorations for each one. He is survived by his sister, Wendy Parris of Ocala, Florida, whom he enjoyed receiving packages and cards from; a brother, Robert Jensen of Everett, Massachusetts; two special nieces, Denise Roentsch and Doreen Pouliot; and his guardian, Mindy Hammann. He was predeceased by three sisters, Phyllis Kopacz, Audrey Stowell and Nancy Goodwin. The graveside committal service and burial will take place in the Spring of 2021, in the family lot in Walpole Village Cemetery in Walpole, New Hampshire. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.