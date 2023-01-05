Eugene P. Barrows BRANDON — Eugene ‘Gene’ Paul Barrows, age 82, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. Gene was born in Addison on April 12, 1940. He was the son of Austin and Dorothy (Lorette) Barrows, Sr. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, Class 1958. Gene was active in sports and was a trumpet player with the high school band. He earned his degree in education from Castleton College. Gene had taught school for several years from elementary school through college. While at Castleton, he was on the 1963 team that won the national soccer championship. He continued playing, coaching, and refereeing the sport well into his retirement. He was also a ski patrolman at Pico Peak in the winter months. Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by 2 daughters and a son in law; Robin Barrows and her husband Joe Butters of Raleigh, NC, and Michelle Bellerjeau a brother; Austin W. Barrows, Jr of Maryland, and a sister; Martha Steele of Sudbury. Several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. The graveside committal service and burial, with military honors, will take place, July 8, 2023, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; the Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201 or Castleton State College Athletics.https://castleton.formstack.com/forms/donations Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.