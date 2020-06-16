Eugene Roland Nantel BENSON — Eugene Roland Nantel, 70, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Sorry to hear of your loss Elizabeth. Gene was a good man and I will always remember him for his good nature and smile.
