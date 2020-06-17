Eugene Roland Nantel BENSON — Eugene Roland Nantel, 70, died June 14, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1950, in Middlebury, the son of Roland and Theresa (Burke) Nantel. He graduated in 1968 from Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Nantel worked at Chipman Point Marina, then at the Granville, New York, milk plant, and later drove milk truck for several years. He was employed by Paris Farmers Union in Middlebury as a carpenter, builder and truck driver. He also drove truck for Merrill’s Transport and Goddard Trucking in Castleton. He raised rabbits, owned and operated Vermont Bunny Pen, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth (Dumas) Nantel of Benson, whom he married June 6, 1970, in Poultney; four daughters, Rebecca Nantel Ridlon of Rutland, Katherine Nantel of St. Albans, Jennifer Nantel of Benson and Veronica Nantel Baker of New York; an aunt, six grandsons and several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Nantel. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or VNA & Hospice of Southwestern Vermont, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
