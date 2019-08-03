Eugenia Catherine Valente RUTLAND — Eugenia Catherine "Jean" Valente, 93, of Ballston Spa, NY, and formerly of Rutland, died peacefully in Saratoga, NY, on July 30, 2019. Born on Feb. 19, 1926, in Rutland, to Harold (former mayor of Rutland) and Mary Fox Nichols, Jean was the second oldest of five children. Raised in Rutland, she enjoyed her time there as a child, especially the days she spent visiting her grandparents, Edwin and Catherine Fox, on their farm on North Grove Street. She loved dancing and the theater and spent many years taking dancing lessons in Rutland from Miss Irene. Jean attended Christ the King School and Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1944, where she was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph. While in high school, she was a cheerleader, an accomplished pianist and a member of the Sodality, the Senior Play and the Glee Chorus. After high school, Jean attended the College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. She was a pioneer in nursing as one of the first to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the College of St. Rose in 1948. While at St. Rose, she completed three nursing internships: Pediatrics at Syracuse General Hospital, Psychiatry at Central Islip Psychiatric Center and Med-Surg at St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy. After graduation, she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and then at St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady, NY, soon after it opened. She spent a few years at St. Clare’s before returning to Rutland and working as a private duty nurse at the Rutland Hospital. Jean always maintained her nursing license and was a licensed registered nurse at the time of her passing. Jean first met her husband, Angelo Valente, while in high school. However, they didn’t begin dating until many years later. They were married in Rutland in 1960, and were married for 50 years until his passing in 2010. Jean devoted her life to serving others both personally and professionally. Her kindness, compassion and selfless nature made her an exceptional caregiver. After raising her four children, she became the main caregiver for her mother and two aunts, all of whom lived to a very old age. She and her husband moved to Ballston Spa in 2006, and she cherished her new role as part-time caregiver to her grandchildren who lived nearby. Jean was a person of exceptional faith, courage and strength. During her time in Rutland, she was involved in various ministries at her parish, Christ the King Church. She was an active member of the Cursillo and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and attended weekly prayer meetings, as well as local and national conferences. She had a great devotion to the Rosary and to the Miraculous Medal. During her senior year of college at St. Rose, she felt blessed to spend time with Father Peyton, who was in Albany for the Family Rosary. Following the example of Father Peyton, Jean always worked to strengthen her family in faith by encouraging them to pray together every day, especially the Rosary. Jean attended daily Mass as often as she could throughout her life. In her later years, when she wasn’t able to attend, she would watch the Mass on television daily. Jean shared her personal faith experiences with her children, as well as her grandchildren, who always listened intently and learned from her example. She was always teaching and sharing her faith with others, and she knew the importance of proclaiming her faith. Jean lived by the phrase, “With God all things are possible.” One of Jean’s passions was cooking, and she was truly a gourmet “chef.” She hosted many parties, preparing four-course meals with hors d'oeuvres, soups, breads, rolls and desserts all made from scratch, using recipes passed down from her mother and grandmother. Gathering family together for a meal was important to her, and she always made it spectacular. Jean’s greatest treasures were her five grandchildren William, Justin, Ava, Evan and Charlotte. She was so proud of them and they adored her and affectionately referred to her as “Nannie.” She was a warm, caring, wise, selfless and loving grandmother who enjoyed spending every moment with them and attended their many sporting events and recitals. Whenever her grandchildren were around, she was her happiest. Her favorite times were spent reading, singing and cooking with them, and she hosted many fun tea parties and sleepovers. Jean is survived by her two sons Basil Valente, OFM, of New York City, and Angelo Valente Jr. and partner Ariel Byrne, of Boston, MA; two daughters and two sons-in-law Mary and Joel Conklin, of Clifton Park, NY, and Elizabeth and Mark Klotz, of Ballston Spa, NY. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Nichols, of Albany, NY, and her brother, Thomas Nichols, of East Granby, CT. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Angelo; and by her brothers John Nichols, M.D., and H. Basil Nichols. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 167 Milton Ave. in Ballston Spa, NY, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 11 am. Burial will be private. The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Robin, Nancy and every one of the volunteers at Mary’s Haven for their loving and compassionate care, ongoing prayers and unwavering support for Jean and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Eugenia Valente may be made to The Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province, 129 West 31st St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001; to Saint Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020; and/or to Mary’s Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
