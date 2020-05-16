Eunice A. "Sue" Squiers CASTLETON — Eunice A. "Sue" Squiers, 95, formerly of Arlington, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home, with family by her side. She was born Sept. 4, 1924, in Winhall, the daughter of Harry J. and Ruth (Ross) Shattuck. In 1951, she married Pierce R. Squiers. Mrs. Squiers enjoyed sewing, embroidery, bird watching and flowers. Survivors include two children, Fred Squiers of Barre Town and Diane Blodgett of Castleton, with whom she lived; a sister, Lilla Hall of Jamaica; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; six brothers, Almon, William, twin Eugene, Harold, Henry and Robert Shattuck; and two sisters, Margaret Rockwell and Frances Crandall. Private graveside service will be held at this time, with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Step Pregnancy Center, 20 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.