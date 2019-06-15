Eunice C. Munger BENSON — The memorial service for Eunice C. Munger, 98, of Benson, who died on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville following a valiant battle against Alzheimer's Disease will be held 11 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at the United Church of Benson Private burial was held in the Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Benson roof restoration.
