Eunice C. Munger BENSON - Eunice C. Munger, 98, of Benson, died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville, following a valiant battle against Alzheimer's disease. She was born on May 29, 1920, in Orwell, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Charlton. Until 1934, the family lived at Singing Cedars in Orwell where she attended the Mather School. After the family moved to West Haven, Eunice attended Fair Haven High School and graduated in 1939. She attended the nursing program at Castleton Normal School. She married H. Glenn Munger on June 1, 1943, and they began farming “on shares” in Benson. In 1946, they purchased the Munger family home where she continued to reside for 67 years. They began Munger Dale Farm raising Holsteins. For 23 years, they also owned and operated Munger Fuels beginning in 1958. In addition, Eunice was bookkeeper for Glenn’s construction business. Through the years, they enjoyed house parties and card games with friends, “town team” baseball games, bowling leagues and snowmobiling. They spent many happy summers at “the camp” which they built at Benson Landing, as well as winter vacations visiting family in Florida. Eunice volunteered for many organizations, including church Sunday school, 4-H sewing leader, Benson Health Committee, Civil Air Defense and Benson Museum. She was a member of the United Church of Benson, the Fish and Game Club, Home Dem and Eastern Star. She was known for her immaculate, well-decorated home and wonderful cooking skills, especially pies and a never-ending cookie supply. She took great pleasure in opening her home to vacationing family members, various friends, uncles as they returned from military service, Great-grandfather Norton and Grandmother Charlton. She was very creative and enjoyed activities, including painting, sewing and Early American crafts and poetry. Eunice is survived by her children and their families daughter Carole Fortier and her children Adam (wife Diane) and Angela; son Craig Munger and wife Eileen and their children Brent (wife Amy), Krista (husband Jerod), Zachary (wife Lindsey); as well as 10 great-grandchildren Laura, Emily, Sarah, Grady, Elizabeth, Amelia, Lincoln, Logan, Landon and Henry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and the staff of Misty Heather Morn. She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn, on March 13, 1991; as well as her siblings Frank, Everette and Roy Charlton, Evelyn Harris, Eleanor Jurgess and Marguerite Brown. She was also predeased by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Treva Bredemeyer, Arnold Munger, Bernice Lussier, Louise Bartholomew, Marie Barrett, Donald Munger, Florence Bartholomew, Leland Munger, Linus Munger, Francis Munger and Creighton Munger; and by her son-in-law, Dwight Fortier. A private burial will take place in the Fair View Cemetery in Benson. A memorial service will be held in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Benson for roof restoration.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.