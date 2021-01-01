Eva A. Suojanen ANDOVER — Eva Alice Suojanen, 80, died Dec. 28, 2020, of metastatic cancer. She was born April 19, 1940, in Andover, the daughter of Waino and Milma (Lindroos) Suojanen. She graduated in 1958 from Chester High School and later, from San Francisco State University with a Political Science degree. Ms. Suojanen first worked for the City and County of San Francisco as a personnel analyst and then in several other cities. She was a patron of art, opera, the symphony, ballet, and an avid reader. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, and was a member of American Youth Hostels, as well as active in Finnish-American culture. Survivors include her brother, Thomas, a niece, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by siblings, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who lived in Finland. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Heald Cemetery in Andover, with Pastor Rick Blaisdell officiating. A reception will follow at Renewed Life in Jesus Church, Route 103 in Chester. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.