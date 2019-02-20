Eva B. (Ramig) Stedman CASTLETON — Eva B. (Ramig) Stedman, 68, died Feb. 2, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1950, the daughter of Joyce (Ramig) Blankenship and Robert Ramig. She graduated from MMRH in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Ms. Stedman worked for several years at General Electric in Rutland. She enjoyed gardening. Survivors include two sisters Linda Chanlatte and Sheryl Vernoski; three nephews, a niece, several cousins; and a stepson, Roger Stedman Jr. She was predeceased by her son, Dylan Stedman. The memorial service will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.