Eva Kilburn MANCHESTER CENTER — Eva Kilburn, 92, a resident of Cottage Street, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at The Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington. A lifelong resident of Manchester, Eva was born June 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Leland Schlieder and Marcella McDevitt, and attended local schools. Eva worked as a bookkeeper for the family business (Karl Kilburn Plumbing and Heating Inc.) for many years. She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She enjoyed playing piano, planting flowers in her garden, listening to country and gospel music, spending winters in Florida, spending time with her golden retriever and cherished times spent with her family. Eva is survived by her children, Christopher Kilburn, of Manchester, Linda Luurtsema, of North Bennington, Vermont, Lisa Norse (Arnold), of Bennington, Patrick Kilburn, of Springfield, Massachusetts; a brother, Richard Schlieder, of Manchester, grandchildren, Jennifer, Crystal, Heather, Patrick Jr. and Vickie; and seven great-grandchildren, Xandrea, Kristian, Ezmia, Kiela, Julian, Kady and Jace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Kilburn, whom she married in Manchester, June 25, 1949. A Mass of Christian death and burial for Eva will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment will follow in Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Eva's memory may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
