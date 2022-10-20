Eva L. Belden PITTSFORD — Eva Louise Belden, age 80, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home in Pittsford. Eva was born in Rutland on August 28, 1942. She was the daughter of Albert and Irene (Alexander) Fish. She grew up in Pittsford where she received her early education and graduated from Pittsford High School, class of 1960. July 30, 1960, she married Richard Thomas Belden, Jr, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. Following marriage, she was a housewife, homemaker and mother to her 3 children. After her children entered high school, she began her career as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at the Brandon Training School, until the school closed in 1993. She then continued working for the State of Vermont Department of Health. She retired in 1995. She and her husband had owned and operated Memory Lane Antiques in Whitehall, NY for over 20 years. They spent winters in Florida for the past 17 years. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, loved to travel and spend time in her garden’s. She is survived by her husband Richard of Pittsford, 1 son; Albert D. Belden & his wife Pat of Rutland Town, 2 daughters; Andrea L. Begins and Diana L. Merritt & her husband James all of Pittsford. 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several cousins also survive her, as well as her beloved dog; Bella. She was predeceased by her son-in-law; David Begins. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot, at Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 or to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
