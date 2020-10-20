Eva Wedin WEST RUTLAND — Eva Wedin, 82, of West Rutland died Oct. 3, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Proctor, April 26, 1938, the daughter of Ovila and Elaine (Dawson) Coderre. Eva enjoyed animals and flower gardening. Surviving are her husband, Leo Wedin of West Rutland; her sister, Linda Wedin of West Rutland; a sister-in-law, Hannah Springer; a brother-in-law, Paul Wedin; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Ovila Coderre Jr.; and two sisters, Gloria Kehoe and Barbara Gilligan Pease. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland & West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.