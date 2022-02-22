Evan J. Orvis CLARENDON — Evan James Orvis, 30, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1991, in Rutland, the son of Kelly L. Evans and Jerry J. Orvis. He grew up in Wisconsin. Mr. Orvis worked for several Clarendon area companies, the last few at the pellet plant. He enjoyed skateboarding and woodworking. Survivors include his father, grandparents, Joseph and Vida Orvis, all of Clarendon, an aunt and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Kelly Evans, Aug. 15, 2020; maternal grandparents, Donald Evans, Maryellen Grove; and an uncle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
