Evan Peter Grabowski rites RUTLAND — The service of remembrance for Evan Peter Grabowski, 31, who died June 17, 2019, was held July 6 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland. The Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiated. Organist was Rita Lane. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Guitarist was Jeff Poremski and drummer was Blake Gowan. Bagpiper was Ellen Green. Sara Javier, sister, offered the eulogy. The reception was held at the Holiday Inn. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
