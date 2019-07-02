Evan Peter Grabowski RUTLAND — Evan Peter Grabowski, 31, of Rutland, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019. The beloved son of Peter and Susan (Gustafson) Grabowski, Evan was born on Dec. 10, 1987, in Rutland. Evan attended Rutland Town School and Rutland High School. Throughout his life, his passion was music. Most recently, he was the drummer with a group called Fistful of Artists and was a past member of Lakes Region Youth Orchestra, Rutland Town and Rutland High School jazz bands and the Rutland City Band. He was active in various local music venues and loved to travel. He often spoke of his many experiences during his years in Boy Scouts. Evan was a very kind, genuine and caring person who never spoke ill of anyone. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his cat, Sasso. Evan will be deeply missed and cherished by all who loved him. Evan is survived by his parents; his brother, Sean Grabowski and wife Katie Williams, of Amherst, MA; his sister, Sara Javier and husband Lt. Carlos Javier USMC, of Sprakers, NY; maternal grandmother Marie Gustafson, of Rutland; maternal grandfather Arne Gustafson and wife Veronica, of Hudson, FL; godparents Aunt Susan Fleming, of Murfreesboro, TN, and Uncle Paul Gustafson, of Clifton Park, NY; close family friend Michael Sheehan, of Rutland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Stanley and Beverly Grabowski. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland. Following the service, the family will receive family and friends at the Holiday Inn in Rutland with a light luncheon provided. The graveside service will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, www.rchsvt.org; National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.namivt.org; and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, www.vso.org. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
