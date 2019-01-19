Evangeline Garvey RUTLAND — Evangeline Garvey, 87, of Rutland died Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY. She was born in Rutland on May 27, 1931, the daughter of Fritz and Stella (Eddy) Swahn. She enjoyed reading, knitting and shopping. Mrs. Garvey was employed for many years at Eden Park Nursing Home. Surviving are two sons, Gilbert Garvey of Connecticut and Glen Garvey and his wife Karen of Rutland, a daughter Vickey Demers and husband Gaylord of Granville, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Gilbert P. Garvey Sr. in 1992 and by two grandchildren, Paul Hilliker and Tonya Hilliker. Funeral services will be at the convenience of her family. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
