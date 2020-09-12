Evelyn A. Asonevich SPRINGFIELD — Evelyn A. Asonevich, 93, died Sept. 10, 2020, at home. She was born June 5, 1927, in Chester, the daughter of Lawrence and Grace (Todd) Bowers. She earned her GED at age 52. On Aug. 17, 1949, she married Joseph S. Asonevich in Chester. Mrs. Asonevich was a homemaker and also worked as a cook for 13 years in the Riverside Middle School cafeteria. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church choir for 48 years. She enjoyed candlepin bowling, camping, reading and baking. Her Polish bread won first prize at the Agricultural Fair. Survivors include six children, Walter Asonevich of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Bernard Asonevich, Christine Greene, both of Springfield, Bonnie Hills of Hartland, Christine Greene of Springfield, and Cathy Bullock of Bellows Falls; a brother, Hartwell Bowers of Covington, Pennsylvania, and a sister, Alfa Bourey of Crystal Lake, Illinois; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Asonevich was predeceased by her husband Sept. 11, 2010; a brother, Lawrence Bowers, and three sisters, Alice Balch, Marilyn Shea and Thais Matthews. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Davis Memorial Chapel, where a calling hour begins at noon. The graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Springfield Family Center Food Pantry, 365 Summer St. #333, Springfield, VT 05156.
