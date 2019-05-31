Evelyn A. Hackett GRANVILLE, N.Y. — After leading a very full life, Evelyn (Hatch) Hackett, 86, has joined many loved ones in eternal peace. Born in Pittsford, Vermont, on July, 21, 1932, Evelyn was the daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Wood) Hatch. Evelyn spent her childhood on the family farm, first in Clarendon, Vermont, and later in North Pawlet, Vermont, with her five siblings. Her brothers William Hatch, Randall Hatch and Robert Hatch predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Gail (Jerry) Austin, of West Pawlet, Vermont, and a brother, Gary Hatch. A graduate of Granville High School, Evelyn later married and started her family in Massachusetts before returning to Granville. She lovingly raised, and is survived by, eight children Michael Hackett, of Lowell, MA, Steven (Dana) Hackett, of Athens, David Hackett, of Lanexa, VA, Susan Hadeka, Robert (Jill) Hackett, all of Middle Granville, Pamela Hackett, of Plymouth, NH, Lisa (Norm) Arnold, of Brandon, VT, and Mark Hackett, of White River Junction, VT. Evelyn was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph Hackett, and her granddaughter, Amanda Hackett. A kind-hearted woman, Evelyn spent her life in service of others, including many years caring for elderly friends. She adored her family and proudly shared the multitude of pictures that adorned her home of her 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. Evelyn never forgot a birthday or anniversary, making sure to send a card for each important event in the life of every family member and friend. She was that kind of thoughtful, caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet. In keeping with Evelyn’s life of service, the family has designated the Senior Shuttle, in care of Village of Granville, P.O. Box 208, Granville, NY 12832 for memorial contributions.
