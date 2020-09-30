Evelyn A. LaFrance PROCTOR — Evelyn A. LaFrance, 90, of Proctor passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Agnes (Sandberg) Anderson, in Proctor where she spent her entire life. She was always proud to say she lived in the "Swedish Garden of Eden." She was a 1947 graduate of Proctor High School. She married the love of her life, Leo Paul, on Nov. 16, 1957. She was employed by Vermont Marble Co. which became Pleuss Stauffer (Omya) in Proctor, as the assistant to the director of Human Resources, retiring in 1995. After retirement, Evelyn enjoyed vacationing in Florida, California and North Carolina to visit family. She also enjoyed many years of family vacations in Hampton Beach. New Hampshire. Evelyn was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Proctor where she was third out of six generations to worship there. She served as a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, church council and LCW. She was also a member of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club where she enjoyed many years of playing golf with her husband and her family, and some of her closest friends. Evelyn was also an avid reader. Evelyn so much enjoyed family birthday gatherings and holidays. She adored her four grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She loved attending the basketball, softball, tennis and lacrosse games that they were a part of. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Leo Paul, just five weeks ago. They had a very special love story as they were married 63 years. She was also predeceased by a sister, Helen Nichols and husband Charles; a brother, Donald Anderson and wife Helen; a daughter-in-law, Charlene LaFrance; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence LaFrance. Surviving are two daughters, Lori Lee and husband John of Rutland Town, Amy Duffy and husband Scott of Wilton, New York, and a son, Jeff LaFrance of Plantation, Florida; her granddaughter, Kristen Mallon and husband PJ of North Clarendon, granddaughters, Lauren and Olivia Duffy of Wilton New York, a grandson, Christopher LaFrance of Plantation, Florida; and a great-granddaughter, Brynlee Mallon of North Clarendon; also, a sister-in-law, Theresa LaFrance of Proctor; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and a Celebration of Life for both Evelyn and Leo Paul will be held at a later date and together, they will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Anyone wishing to make donations can do so to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
