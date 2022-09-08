Evelyn Ann Cummings CHARLESTOWN — Evelyn Ann Cummings, 72, died August 31, 2022 at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, VT. Evelyn was born January 11, 1950 to Frances and Marvin Cummings of Chester, VT. She graduated from Chester High School in 1968 and attended Castleton State College majoring in Physical Education. Pursuing her love of dogs, she worked at Barohi Kennels for Ron and Barbara Higgins in Springfield VT. The Higgins welcomed Evelyn and her younger brother Jamie into their home and provided a loving home for both of them for a number of years. Evelyn then became the manager of the Springfield Humane Society for several years. With her own dog breeding, showing, boarding, and grooming business growing, she moved to Charlestown and opened Dean Hill Pet Center. She was an invaluable resource for anyone with animal-related concerns. Evelyn loved, dogs, cats, birds, fish, camping, canoeing, kayaking, golfing, gardening, and photography; many were lucky to receive one of her personalized photo calendars. She was involved with the New London, NH organization Caring Animal Partners, evaluating new animal partners and visiting schools and care facilities with numerous dogs of her own. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, Frances and Marvin Cummings, her sister Patricia Pierce, and brothers, John and James Cummings. Surviving family members include her sisters Rowena Wilks (Mark) of New London, NH; and Eileen Cummings of Swampscott, MA; a brother, Robert Cummings (Jenny) of Williamstown, VT; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will also be missed by her friend and fellow worker Tonya Mitchell, and many, many friends in the dog world. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite animal charity. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.