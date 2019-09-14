Evelyn I. Aiken dies at age 103 RUTLAND — Evelyn Ida "Dot" Aiken, 103, of Rutland and formerly of Barnet, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the home of her daughter. She was born in Wheelock, Feb. 2, 1916, the daughter of George and Lucy (Kidder) Dwyer. On Nov. 18, 1934, she married Leonard E. “Huck” Aiken Sr. who died in 1978. Evelyn was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, CT, during World War II and later, she worked at The Old Homestead Tourist Home in Barnet. Surviving are her daughter, Geraldine “Geri” Adams, of Rutland; grandchildren Cary Aiken and wife Dianne, Lori Wright and husband David, Dennis Aiken and wife Lori, Cynthia Wellman and husband Bret, and Andrea Adams Valente; great-grandchildren Nick Wright and wife Jeannette, Alea, Lacey and Jevan Valente; great-great-grandchildren William and Benjamin Wright; daughter-in-law Lenajane Huntoon and husband Roy; many close nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Leonard E. “Hucky’ Aiken Jr., in 1985; sisters Pauline Twombly, Shirley Lang, Helen Beford and Mona Everett; brothers Frank, Dale and Ray Dwyer; and son-in-law Winston L. Adams who died April 25, 2018. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery in Barnet. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barnet Fire Dept., 151 Bimson Drive, Barnet, VT 05821; or to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Assn., 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.