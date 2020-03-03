Evelyn R. Smith WALLINGFORD — Evelyn R. Smith, 93, of Wallingford died Friday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 24, 1926, in Trumbull, Connecticut, the daughter of Ralph B. Sr. and Minnie (Schmidt) Randall. She married Irving L. Smith Jr. on Sept. 7, 1946, and they moved to Wallingford, Vermont, in June of 1964. Upon moving to Vermont, she and her husband owned and operated Smith’s Grocery and Variety for several years. She was employed by Central Vermont Public Service, Plaza Appliance, Authorized Appliance and Deborah Perry Accounting. She was past treasurer of the Wallingford Fire District #1 Prudential Committee, Green Mountain Cemetery Association and the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. She was also secretary of the Ladies Aid of that church and a member of the choir for many years. She was a member of the Long Hill Methodist Church in Trumbull, Connecticut, prior to her move to Vermont. She was predeceased by her husband in 1980; her parents; a sister, Norma, during the polio epidemic in 1936; and also her brother, Ralph B. Randall Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Naomi E. Smith of Middlebury, Vermont, and Dianne A. Ross (Peter) of Ipswich, Massachusetts; sons David R. Smith (Eileen) and Roger J. Smith (Karen) of Wallingford, Vermont, and Thomas I. Smith (Judy) of Pawlet, Vermont; sisters Violet Banks of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Naomi Randall of Southbury, Connecticut; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford with a reception following. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Wallingford, 189 South Main St., Wallingford, VT 05773; Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773; or the Gilbert Hart Library, 14 South Main St., P.O. Box 69, Wallingford, VT 05773.
