Evelyn R. Smith rites WALLINGFORD — The funeral service for Evelyn R. Smith, 93, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, was held Wednesday at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford. The Rev Linda Kulas officiated. The organist was Wendy Savery and the vocalist was Tamara Tyminski. Words of remembrance were by Crystal and Riley Usher, and Karen Smith. A reception followed in the church hall. Bearers were Chris and Devin Gleason Lambert, David Munukka, James Ross, Daniel and Mark Smith. Burial will be at a later date in Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church of Wallingford, 189 South Main St., Wallingford, VT 05773; Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773; or Gilbert Hart Library, 14 South Main St., P.O. Box 69, Wallingford, VT 05773. Arrangements were by Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.