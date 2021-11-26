Evelyn Wood Horton RUTLAND — Evelyn L. Wood Horton, born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Fair Haven, Vermont, daughter of Raymond A. and Ethel (Edminster) Wood, died in September 2021. Evelyn graduated from Fair Haven High. She was married to Ronald S. Horton Sr. for 64 years and had three children. Mrs. Horton was employed at CVPS, Howe Richardson and RRMC Auxiliary gift shop. She was a member of Calvary Bible and Methodist churches. Survivors include her son, Ronald S. Horton Jr., and daughter Darlene Horton Colvin, both of New Hampshire; also, a sister and best friend, Dorothy Boynton Oscielowski. Grandchildren are Ronald David, Chris and Tiffany Horton, Jackie, Frances and Danny Colvin, Ashley and Tommy Silver. Great-grandchildren are Taylor Colvin, Aurora Silver, Carly and Ronnie Horton. She was predeceased by her husband; daughter Kimberley Anne Silver; her twin, Marilyn Wood, sister Faye Wood Courcelle, brother Robert Wood; and her parents, Raymond A. and Ethel M. Wood. There are no calling hours. Private services of the ashes will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.