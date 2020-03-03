Everett Allen "Steve" Graves BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Everett Allen "Steve" Graves, 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born June 27, 1948, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Dorothy Hunt and Lyle Graves. Mr. Graves worked as a meat cutter, owned a deli and a butcher shop. He presented the Ask-The-Butcher website, started up an online barbecue sauce store, as well as co-authored a grilling and barbecue smoking cookbook. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Sharon Kae Graves; daughter Melissa Welch and son Donald Weiner of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepdaughter Tammy Irvine and stepson Jimmy Claypoole of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers Vernon and Donald Devereux of Ludlow, Vermont; three granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel Hernando Building Fund, 5155 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606.
