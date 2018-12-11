Faie L. Shepard rites FOREST DALE - The funeral service for Faie Lorraine Shepard, 80, who died Nov. 30, 2018, was held Saturday, Dec. 8, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. Dawn Nelson shared a poem. Burial followed in Forestdale Cemetery. Bearers were John Hayes, Jamie and Alec Thompson, Daniel and Mark Snow, and Robert Kilpeck.
