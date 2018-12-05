Faie Lorraine Shepard FOREST DALE - Faie Lorraine Shepard, 80, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born July 23, 1938, in Ludlow, the daughter of Fred and Annabelle (Hayes) Snow. She graduated in 1956 from Brandon High School. On Nov. 5, 1956, she married Eugene Shepard in Pittsford. Although primarily a homemaker, she worked as a retail clerk for Sea Shell City in Leicester and The Fashion Shop in Rutland. Mrs. Shepard served as an adviser and volunteer for Addison County Fair, as an art director. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader, particularly interested in Early American and Civil War history. Survivors include daughters Cathleen Thompson, of Naples, Maine, and Kelly Shepard, of Whitehall, New York; siblings Frederick Snow, of Rutland, David Snow, of Forest Dale, Jonathan “Bud” Snow, of Brandon, Margaret Theriault, of Leicester, Nancy Snow, of Santa Monica, California; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 1998; her son, Patrick Shepard, in 1981; siblings Michael Snow and Barbara Williams. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the funeral home. Private burial will follow in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Faie Shepard Memorial Fund, in care of Miller & Ketcham, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
