Faith A. Sagi PROCTOR — The graveside service for Faith A. Sagi, 98, formerly of Rutland, who died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Union Church, 5 Church St., Proctor, VT 05765; or the charity of your choice. Local arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
