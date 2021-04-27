Faith I. Berg rites RUTLAND — The private service for Faith Irene (White) Berg, 79, who died Feb. 1, 2021, was held Saturday, April 24, at Rutland United Methodist Church. The Rev. Shirley Oskamp, pastor, officiated. Musicians were pianist Ann Reed and Karen James played the bell tree and handbells. Eulogists were a sister, Meredith Tarbell, and brother-in-law, Bill Tarbell. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Words of remembrance were offered by family and friends. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
