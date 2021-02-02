Faith I. Berg RUTLAND — Faith I. Berg, 79, died Feb. 1, 2021, at the Gables at East Mountain. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: February 2, 2021 @ 4:31 am
