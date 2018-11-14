Faith S. Pitlak POULTNEY – Faith Sarah Pitlak, 77, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at her home, with her children at her side. She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in West New York, New Jersey, the daughter of George and Virginia (McIntyre) Phillips. She graduated from St. Elizabeth College in New Jersey and married Robert T. Pitlak. Mrs. Pitlak worked at Price Chopper Supermarket in Granville, New York, distributing product samples to shoppers. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Granville, the Poultney Women’s Club, as well as a supporter of the Poultney Food Shelf. She especially enjoyed Lake St. Catherine. Survivors include her children George Pitlak, of Germany, Sarah Tiber, of Massachusetts; five grandchildren; and a sister, Georgeanne LaMarca, of Rivervale, New Jersey. Mrs. Pitlak was predeceased by her husband. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridges & Beyond, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701, Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
