Faith (White) Berg RUTLAND — Faith Irene (White) Berg, 79, of Rutland passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on Feb, 1, 2021, at her home in the Gables at East Mountain. She was the wife of Alan Berg for 31 years before he died on Feb. 1, 2001. Faith was born on March 1, 1941, in Geneva, New York, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Edith White of Rutland. A lifelong active member of the Rutland United Methodist Church, Faith served on many committees and she and her husband were ushers for many years. Faith served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1961. She was stationed at the Pentagon and the highlight of her time in the Women’s Army Corps was marching in President Kennedy’s Inaugural Parade, which was the same year the Rutland High School band participated. Faith worked in the purchasing department of the Howe Scale Co. for 20 years. She loved sports, bowling, volleyball, softball, field hockey, gardening and puzzles. She and her late husband were the neighborhood fixers. She is survived by her sister, Meredith and husband William Tarbell of Hanover, Pennsylvania; nieces, Dawn and husband Greg Broomall of Glassboro, New Jersey, Karen and husband Steve Klitsch of Germantown, Maryland, and Sharlene and husband Tony Rhodes of Laurel, Maryland; nephews, Andrew Goetz of Huntington, New York, Stephen Goetz of Commack, New York, and Kenneth Goetz of Elkridge, Maryland; and many cousins. Faith was predeceased by her sister, Joy Goetz, in 2008. A memorial service will be planned for the spring. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gables and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region for the loving care they gave Faith these past few months. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Gables Employee Sunshine Fund, 200 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
