Fay Dunham Tucker RUTLAND — A memorial service for Fay Marion Dunham Tucker, 89, who died April 14, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, with Pastor Shirley Oskamp officiating. A buffet luncheon will follow. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
