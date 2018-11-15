Faye E. Haering YORK, Pa. - Faye E. Haering, 81, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at The Haven at Springwood Retirement Home. Born in Burlington, VT, she was the daughter of the late Howard Jameson and Winona Nelson (Buswell). She was the wife of the late George Haering who passed away in 1989. She was a graduate of West Rutland High School in West Rutland, VT, and later received an associate degree from Rutland Business College. Faye was an avid fly fisherman and a member of the Board of Donegal Trout Unlimited. Faye cherished the outdoors and took every opportunity to share her love of life and laughter with all. She is survived by her two daughters Traci M. Guynup, of Berryville, VA, and Kristen M. Kopp, wife of Arthur, of York; four granddaughters Cassidy L. Bolen, wife of Gerald, Kelsey M. Fisher, wife of Tyler, Marcie L. Stahlman and Sara F. Stribling; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sheila Buswell, wife of John, and their daughters Darlene and Jill Janoski. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sanford Guynup, who passed away in 2001. Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 414 East King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Spring of 2019 in Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Faye’s memory may be made to Donegal Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 8001, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
