Fern R. Davis RUTLAND — Fern Ruth Davis, 66, of Rutland, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born on June 24, 1955, in Rutland, the daughter of Wayne and Frances (Reynolds) Barrett. She married Stanley F. Davis Jr. on Dec. 24, 1971. Mrs. Davis was employed for many years by T.J.Maxx store and Dunkin Donuts. She was a member of St. Peter Church and enjoyed camping, fishing and bringing her grandchildren to the park. Survivors include her husband, Stanley, of Rutland; a daughter, Nicole Davis, of Burlington; two sons, Stanley (Megan) Davis III, of Rutland, and Wayne Davis, of Burlington; four sisters, Karen (Robert) Johnson, Martha Barrett and Lisa (Frederick) Sergent, both of Rutland, and Sherri Potter, of Florida; a brother, Dennis Barrett; three grandchildren whom she raised, Wayne Davis, Starr Davis and Shawn Davis, all of Rutland; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Ashley Bell Davis, David Olden and Kennedy Olden. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.