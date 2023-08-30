Ferne neè Wilkins Kiorpes RUTLAND — Kiorpes, Ferne neè Wilkins of Rutland VT passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 101. Ferne was preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Bertha Wilkins, half- sisters Verna, Marion, sisters Ruth, Olive (“Peg”) and Altie, and husband Charles A. Kiorpes. She is survived by sons Anthony and Timothy, daughter Lynne, and six grandchildren. Born in Rutland on October 2, 1921, Ferne was a 1939 graduate of Rutland High School and a 1943 graduate of the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing at UVM. She served in WWII as a second lieutenant in the US Army Nurses Corps. She was stationed on the South Pacific Island of Biak until the end of the war. Ferne and Charles were married in the South Pacific in 1945 followed by a stateside ceremony in Yonkers NY. Ferne continued her nursing career in the Rutland area and later in New York City until the birth of her first child. Ferne and family shared many wonderful experiences together including career moves to Michigan, Kentucky, California, New Jersey, and Ohio, and far-flung family vacations. Ferne and Charles retired to Florida in 1989. Always the athlete, Ferne played competitive tennis until she was 88 years old. Ferne returned to her hometown in 2019. Her children and grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, extended family and friends will always remember her laughter, caring and kindness. We are grateful to the staff of The Gables and The Meadows for their care and support and to the Visiting Nurses Association for facilitating her transition. There will be no public calling hours and services will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
