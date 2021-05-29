Fletcher McIntyre RUTLAND — The graveside service with military honors for Fletcher "Mac" McIntyre, 87, who died Thursday, March 25, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, followed by lunch at Chefs Market in Randolph. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.