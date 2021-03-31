Fletcher Mcintyre RUTLAND — Fletcher "Mac" Mcintyre, 87, of Rutland, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Mountain View Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Rutland. He was born in Rochester, Vermont, on March 24, 1934, the son of Clesson and Katherine (Curtis) Mcintyre. Mr. Mcintyre joined the United States Army in 1956 serving for over 21 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. He married Ruth Nutting in 1957, and they raised five children. After retirement from the Army, he became a regional truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles and taking care of his cars but most of all, storytelling with friends. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #648, the American Legion Post #31, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1122 and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #345. Fletcher is survived by his daughters, Diane Bouley of Florida and Joanne Tatro of West Rutland; sons, Terry Wilbur of Pittsford and Jeffrey Mcintyre of Rutland; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife in 2016 and son Timmy in 2013. Due to pandemic restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.